Air Force 75th Anniversary Tattoo Vignette - Innovate

Innovation, fueled by Airmen, is our heritage. Airmen continue to push technological and cultural boundaries which make America the leader in airpower and spacepower. Innovation is an integral part of how we train and employ our squadrons, develop our capabilities, and continue to move toward an even more effective Air Force.
|Date Taken:
|05.01.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.12.2022 01:24
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|842881
|VIRIN:
|220501-F-HK977-238
|Filename:
|DOD_108970211
|Length:
|00:01:29
|Location:
|DC, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT