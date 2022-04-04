Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Eagle's View Interview: YN1 Amelia Franklin

    SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JAPAN

    04.04.2022

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Anngie Ramos Grullon 

    AFN Sasebo

    Mass Communications 3rd Class Petty Officer Anngie Ramos Grullon interviews newly promoted Yeoman 1st Class Petty Officer Amelia Franklin. They talk about YN1's career and some advice is imparted upon junior sailors.

    Date Taken: 04.04.2022
    Date Posted: 05.12.2022 01:01
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 842878
    VIRIN: 220404-N-XX887-947
    PIN: 947
    Filename: DOD_108970168
    Length: 00:05:33
    Location: SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP 
    Hometown: KANSAS CITY, MO, US

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    This work, Eagle's View Interview: YN1 Amelia Franklin, by PO3 Anngie Ramos Grullon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    US Pacific Command (USPACOM)

    Sasebo
    Career
    Interviews
    Advice
    Success
