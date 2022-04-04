Mass Communications 3rd Class Petty Officer Anngie Ramos Grullon interviews newly promoted Yeoman 1st Class Petty Officer Amelia Franklin. They talk about YN1's career and some advice is imparted upon junior sailors.
|Date Taken:
|04.04.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.12.2022 01:01
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|842878
|VIRIN:
|220404-N-XX887-947
|PIN:
|947
|Filename:
|DOD_108970168
|Length:
|00:05:33
|Location:
|SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP
|Hometown:
|KANSAS CITY, MO, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Eagle's View Interview: YN1 Amelia Franklin, by PO3 Anngie Ramos Grullon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
US Pacific Command (USPACOM)
LEAVE A COMMENT