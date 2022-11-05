Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Diego Garcia Base Dental Clinic

    BRITISH INDIAN OCEAN TERRITORY

    05.11.2022

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Alex Kerska 

    AFN Diego Garcia

    U.S. Navy Dental Officers and enlisted Corpsman onboard Navy Support Facility Diego Garcia successfully complete their daily mission of supporting all Navy personnel on island. U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Alex Kerska/Released.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.11.2022
    Date Posted: 05.12.2022 01:54
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 842874
    VIRIN: 220511-N-LW994-1001
    Filename: DOD_108970142
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: IO

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Diego Garcia Base Dental Clinic, by PO3 Alex Kerska, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Medical
    Diego Garcia
    Dental
    Navy Corpsman
    Navy Support Facility

