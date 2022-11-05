U.S. Navy Dental Officers and enlisted Corpsman onboard Navy Support Facility Diego Garcia successfully complete their daily mission of supporting all Navy personnel on island. U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Alex Kerska/Released.
|Date Taken:
|05.11.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.12.2022 01:54
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|842874
|VIRIN:
|220511-N-LW994-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108970142
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|IO
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Diego Garcia Base Dental Clinic, by PO3 Alex Kerska, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
