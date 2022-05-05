Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CLEAN - UNC/CFC/USFK Commander Farewells ROK Defense Minister

    CAMP HUMPHREYS, 41, SOUTH KOREA

    05.05.2022

    Video by Senior Airman Hannah Strobel 

    DMA AFN Pacific Media Bureau-Korea

    Gen. Paul J. LaCamera, United Nations Command/Combined Forces Command/United States Forces Korea Commander, hosted an Honor Guard Ceremony on May 5 in honor of outgoing South Korean Defense Minister Suh Wook.

    The ceremony - including a 19-gun salute - occurred at Barker Field on Camp Humphreys, home to United Nations Command and United States Forces Korea headquarters.

    Gen. LaCamera expressed his gratitude for Minister Suh’s leadership that helped maintain a robust combined defense posture and ensured an ironclad alliance between South Korea and the U.S.

    ROK-U.S. military leaders including Gen. Won In-choul, Chairman of Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff, Gen. Kim, Seung Kyum, Deputy Commander of ROK-U.S. Combined Forces Command, and other distinguished guests also attended the ceremony.

    Suh Wook served as Defense Minister since September 2020. His career included assignments as ROK Army Chief of Staff, Chief Director of Operations for the ROK Joint Chiefs of Staff, and Commanding General of First Corps and 25th Infantry Division.

    Date Taken: 05.05.2022
    Date Posted: 05.11.2022 23:07
    Location: CAMP HUMPHREYS, 41, KR

