U.S. Marines and Sailors from Camp Schwab compete in a Corpsman Cup Race, May 6, 2022, Okinawa, Japan. Following the competition, the Camp Schwab USO hosted a barbeque lunch and awards ceremony. (U.S. Navy video by MC3 Kelly Meyer)
Font Id:
PO1 Lee Smith / Event Organizer – 06;29
Maria Paige / USO Camp Schwab, Center Manager – 24;18
|Date Taken:
|05.06.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.12.2022 00:06
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|842859
|VIRIN:
|220506-N-DG088-162
|Filename:
|DOD_108970069
|Length:
|00:00:59
|Location:
|OKINAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Corpsman Cup (clean), by PO3 Kelly Meyer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT