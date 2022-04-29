For the multi-phased training event, experts across functional areas at DTRA and the U.S. Joint Forces teamed up to develop a training event and scenario with realistic CBRN threats that activate response and generate interoperability across the forces.
|Date Taken:
|04.29.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.11.2022 20:26
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|842858
|VIRIN:
|220429-D-DA818-974
|Filename:
|DOD_108970009
|Length:
|00:00:38
|Location:
|PL
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Highlights from CWMD Training in Poland, by Jessica Lewis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT