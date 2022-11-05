ROCKI 22-03 Phase 1

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The 19th Airlift Wing just completed Phase 1 of ROCKI 22-03, May 10, 2022, which tested the wing's ability to assemble and rapidly deploy more than 300 personnel. Phase 2 will conduct operational experimentation to validate C-130J lead wing concepts, while also refining agile combat employment principles in a contested environment. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Jayden Ford)