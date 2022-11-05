The 19th Airlift Wing just completed Phase 1 of ROCKI 22-03, May 10, 2022, which tested the wing's ability to assemble and rapidly deploy more than 300 personnel. Phase 2 will conduct operational experimentation to validate C-130J lead wing concepts, while also refining agile combat employment principles in a contested environment. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Jayden Ford)
|05.11.2022
|05.11.2022 17:39
|Package
|842846
|220511-F-XY725-859
|DOD_108969712
|00:02:04
|LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, AR, US
|1
|1
This work, ROCKI 22-03 Phase 1, by SrA Jayden Ford, identified by DVIDS
