    ROCKI 22-03 Phase 1

    LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, AR, UNITED STATES

    05.11.2022

    Video by Senior Airman Jayden Ford 

    19th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    The 19th Airlift Wing just completed Phase 1 of ROCKI 22-03, May 10, 2022, which tested the wing's ability to assemble and rapidly deploy more than 300 personnel. Phase 2 will conduct operational experimentation to validate C-130J lead wing concepts, while also refining agile combat employment principles in a contested environment. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Jayden Ford)

    Date Taken: 05.11.2022
    Date Posted: 05.11.2022 17:39
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 842846
    VIRIN: 220511-F-XY725-859
    Filename: DOD_108969712
    Length: 00:02:04
    Location: LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, AR, US 

    This work, ROCKI 22-03 Phase 1, by SrA Jayden Ford, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    ACE
    Air Mobility Command
    C-130J
    19th Airlift Wing
    ROCKI
    Lead Wing
    ROCKI 22-03

