Ex TRADEWINDS 22 - Underwater B-Roll

Members from Fleet Diving Unit Atlantic and Pacific, Royal Canadian Navy, assisted by U.S. Army Divers mentor Caribbean divers during a check out dive and search techniques training as part of Exercise TRADEWINDS 22 in Belize City, Belize on May 8, 2022.
|05.09.2022
|05.11.2022 17:28
|B-Roll
|842844
|220509-O-YH591-1001-C
|DOD_108969682
|00:03:17
|BZ
|1
|1
