The 1st Cavalry Division hosted the Best Squad Competition that included three days and two nights of training to include an Army Combat Fitness Test, shooting under stressful situations, day and night land navigation, a team building obstacle course, medical training, a 12 mile ruck and more at Fort Hood, TX, May 11.
|Date Taken:
|05.11.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.11.2022 16:17
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|842833
|VIRIN:
|220511-A-MB740-972
|PIN:
|1
|Filename:
|DOD_108969522
|Length:
|00:00:56
|Location:
|FORT HOOD, TX, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Best Squad Competition B Roll, by SGT Brayton Daniel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
