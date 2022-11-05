Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Best Squad Competition B Roll

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT HOOD, TX, UNITED STATES

    05.11.2022

    Video by Sgt. Brayton Daniel 

    Headquarters, 1st Cavalry Division Public Affairs

    The 1st Cavalry Division hosted the Best Squad Competition that included three days and two nights of training to include an Army Combat Fitness Test, shooting under stressful situations, day and night land navigation, a team building obstacle course, medical training, a 12 mile ruck and more at Fort Hood, TX, May 11.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.11.2022
    Date Posted: 05.11.2022 16:17
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 842833
    VIRIN: 220511-A-MB740-972
    PIN: 1
    Filename: DOD_108969522
    Length: 00:00:56
    Location: FORT HOOD, TX, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Best Squad Competition B Roll, by SGT Brayton Daniel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #1stCav #BigYellowPatch #FortHood #1CDBSC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT