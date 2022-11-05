Best Squad Competition B Roll

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/842833" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The 1st Cavalry Division hosted the Best Squad Competition that included three days and two nights of training to include an Army Combat Fitness Test, shooting under stressful situations, day and night land navigation, a team building obstacle course, medical training, a 12 mile ruck and more at Fort Hood, TX, May 11.