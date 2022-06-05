In honor of Military Appreciation Month, the Defense Supply Center Columbus Morale, Welfare and Recreation’s annual Operation Cookie Drop distributes hundreds of cases of Girl Scout cookies donated by the Girl Scouts of Ohio's Heartland. The Girl Scouts distributed 1300 cases of cookies to about 5,600 service members from 32 units (large and small) throughout Ohio.
|Date Taken:
|05.06.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.11.2022 15:56
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|842825
|VIRIN:
|220506-D-LP749-472
|Filename:
|DOD_108969405
|Length:
|00:01:54
|Location:
|OH, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Operation Cookie Drop- captioned, by Stefanie Hauck, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
DSCC MWR’s Operation Cookie Drop gives Ohio military a big thank you for Military Appreciation Month
