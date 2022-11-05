Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    President Biden Delivers Remarks on Supporting Farmers, American Families & Standing with Ukraine

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    DC, UNITED STATES

    05.11.2022

    Courtesy Video

    White House Communications Agency         

    President Biden Delivers Remarks on Putin’s Price Hike and his Administration’s Actions to Support Farmers and Food Processors, Lower Their Costs and Lower Prices for Families, and Standing with Ukraine

    Kankakee, IL

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.11.2022
    Date Posted: 05.11.2022 15:01
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 842819
    Filename: DOD_108969189
    Length: 00:24:29
    Location: DC, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, President Biden Delivers Remarks on Supporting Farmers, American Families & Standing with Ukraine, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    POTUS
    Ukraine
    Kankakee, IL
    Putin
    President Biden

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT