Operation Cookie Drop - non captioned

In honor of Military Appreciation Month, the Defense Supply Center Columbus Morale, Welfare and Recreation’s annual Operation Cookie Drop distributes hundreds of cases of Girl Scout cookies donated by the Girl Scouts of Ohio's Heartland. The Girl Scouts distributed 1300 cases of cookies to about 5,600 service members from 32 units (large and small) throughout Ohio.