Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Operation Cookie Drop - non captioned

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    COLUMBUS, OHIO, OH, UNITED STATES

    05.06.2022

    Video by Stefanie Hauck 

    Defense Logistics Agency Land and Maritime

    In honor of Military Appreciation Month, the Defense Supply Center Columbus Morale, Welfare and Recreation’s annual Operation Cookie Drop distributes hundreds of cases of Girl Scout cookies donated by the Girl Scouts of Ohio's Heartland. The Girl Scouts distributed 1300 cases of cookies to about 5,600 service members from 32 units (large and small) throughout Ohio.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.06.2022
    Date Posted: 05.11.2022 15:01
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 842818
    VIRIN: 220506-D-LP749-980
    Filename: DOD_108969182
    Length: 00:01:54
    Location: COLUMBUS, OHIO, OH, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Operation Cookie Drop - non captioned, by Stefanie Hauck, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Girl Scouts
    Girl Scout Cookies
    Defense Supply Center Columbus
    DSCC MWR

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT