    Marines and Airmen conduct C-17 training

    MCAS CHERRY POINT, NC, UNITED STATES

    05.05.2022

    Video by Master Sgt. Joey Swafford 

    1st Combat Camera Squadron         

    U.S. Marines assigned to Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point and Airmen assigned to the 14th Airlift Squadron, Joint Base Charleston, conduct interoperability training on a C-17 Globemaster III at MCAS Cherry Point, North Carolina, May 5, 2022. The training allowed the Marines and Airmen the opportunity to train side by side in preparation for future contingency operations. (U.S. Air video photo by Master Sgt. Joseph Swafford)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.05.2022
    Date Posted: 05.11.2022
    Location: MCAS CHERRY POINT, NC, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marines and Airmen conduct C-17 training, by MSgt Joey Swafford, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

