Marines and Airmen conduct C-17 training

U.S. Marines assigned to Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point and Airmen assigned to the 14th Airlift Squadron, Joint Base Charleston, conduct interoperability training on a C-17 Globemaster III at MCAS Cherry Point, North Carolina, May 5, 2022. The training allowed the Marines and Airmen the opportunity to train side by side in preparation for future contingency operations. (U.S. Air video photo by Master Sgt. Joseph Swafford)