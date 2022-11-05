DOD Officials Speak to House Committee on Missile Defense Budget

John F. Plumb, assistant secretary of defense for space policy, Navy Vice Adm. Jon A. Hill, Missile Defense Agency director; Space Force Lt. Gen. John E. Shaw, U.S. Space Command commander; Army Lt. Gen. Daniel L. Karbler, U.S. Army Space and Missile Defense Command commander and John D. Sawyer, Contracting and National Security Acquisitions acting director, meet with the House Armed Services Committee subcommittee on Strategic Forces about the fiscal year 2023 budget request.
|Date Taken:
|05.11.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.11.2022 15:09
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|842813
|Filename:
|DOD_108969149
|Length:
|00:22:10
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
