    DOD Officials Speak to House Committee on Missile Defense Budget

    UNITED STATES

    05.11.2022

    Courtesy Video

    Defense.gov         

    John F. Plumb, assistant secretary of defense for space policy, Navy Vice Adm. Jon A. Hill, Missile Defense Agency director; Space Force Lt. Gen. John E. Shaw, U.S. Space Command commander; Army Lt. Gen. Daniel L. Karbler, U.S. Army Space and Missile Defense Command commander and John D. Sawyer, Contracting and National Security Acquisitions acting director, meet with the House Armed Services Committee subcommittee on Strategic Forces about the fiscal year 2023 budget request.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.11.2022
    Date Posted: 05.11.2022 15:09
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 842813
    Filename: DOD_108969149
    Length: 00:22:10
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, DOD Officials Speak to House Committee on Missile Defense Budget , must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    DGOV
    #DGOVLIVE
    DEFENSE ON DEMAND
    USHORHearings

