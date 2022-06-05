Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Royal Air Force participates in RED FLAG-Alaska

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, UNITED STATES

    05.06.2022

    Video by Airman 1st Class Shelimar Rivera-Rosado 

    Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson Public Affairs   

    Royal Air Force No. 47 Squadron performs a cargo drop during RED FLAG-Alaska 22-1 at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, April 29, 2022. RF-A serves as an ideal platform for international engagement, and the exercise has a long history of including allies and partners, ultimately enabling all involved exchange tactics, techniques and procedures while improving interoperability.

    Date Taken: 05.06.2022
    Date Posted: 05.11.2022 14:40
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 842789
    VIRIN: 220506-F-YB356-1001
    Filename: DOD_108968987
    Length: 00:00:35
    Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Royal Air Force participates in RED FLAG-Alaska, by A1C Shelimar Rivera-Rosado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    RED FLAG-Alaska
    RedFlagAlaska
    FreeandOpenIndoPacific
    ReadyAF
    RedFlagAlaska22
    RFA22

