    FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WA, UNITED STATES

    01.31.2022

    Video by Senior Airman Anneliese Kaiser 

    92nd Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Maj. Jeff Winter, 92nd Communications Squadron commander, talks about the highlights of his squadron at Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington, Jan. 31, 2022. 92nd CS is responsible for providing cyber security and defense for the base. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Kaiser)

    Date Taken: 01.31.2022
    Date Posted: 05.11.2022 13:36
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 842782
    VIRIN: 220131-F-WB681-938
    Filename: DOD_108968962
    Length: 00:01:48
    Location: FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WA, US 

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    This work, 92nd CS Highlight, by SrA Anneliese Kaiser, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    cyber
    technology
    cyber defense
    92nd CS

