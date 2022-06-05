The Center of Military History, under TRADOC, creates Army Historical video production, called This Day in Army History: Women’s Army Auxiliary Corps Established-May 15th, 1942, to train, remember, reflect, and honor historical Army events via social media platforms, AFN, and DVIDS.
|05.06.2022
|05.11.2022 13:11
|Video Productions
|842779
|220511-A-A4411-131
|100287
|DOD_108968953
|00:00:59
|US
|0
|0
This work, This Day in Army History: Women’s Army Auxiliary Corps Established-May 15th, 1942, by Christopher Coyer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
