    This Day in Army History: Women’s Army Auxiliary Corps Established-May 15th, 1942

    UNITED STATES

    05.06.2022

    Video by Christopher Coyer 

    U.S. Army Training Support Center

    The Center of Military History, under TRADOC, creates Army Historical video production, called This Day in Army History: Women’s Army Auxiliary Corps Established-May 15th, 1942, to train, remember, reflect, and honor historical Army events via social media platforms, AFN, and DVIDS.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.06.2022
    Date Posted: 05.11.2022 13:11
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 842779
    VIRIN: 220511-A-A4411-131
    PIN: 100287
    Filename: DOD_108968953
    Length: 00:00:59
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, This Day in Army History: Women’s Army Auxiliary Corps Established-May 15th, 1942, by Christopher Coyer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Army History
    Women/ Auxiliary Corps

