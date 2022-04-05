The 17th Medical Group is an integral part of the base; everyone sees medical at some point. However, not many know what happens behind the scenes and how complex the group is. One such Airman hidden behind the scenes went above and beyond for the Air Force.
|Date Taken:
|05.04.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.11.2022 12:31
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|842771
|VIRIN:
|220504-F-ZB472-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_108968853
|Length:
|00:01:01
|Location:
|GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 17th Training Wing Member of the Month: Senior Airman Rhiannon Belto, by SrA Ethan Sherwood, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT