    17th Training Wing Member of the Month: Senior Airman Rhiannon Belto

    GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, UNITED STATES

    05.04.2022

    Video by Senior Airman Ethan Sherwood 

    17th Training Wing Public Affairs

    The 17th Medical Group is an integral part of the base; everyone sees medical at some point. However, not many know what happens behind the scenes and how complex the group is. One such Airman hidden behind the scenes went above and beyond for the Air Force.

    Date Taken: 05.04.2022
    Date Posted: 05.11.2022 12:31
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 842771
    VIRIN: 220504-F-ZB472-2001
    Filename: DOD_108968853
    Length: 00:01:01
    Location: GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US 

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    This work, 17th Training Wing Member of the Month: Senior Airman Rhiannon Belto, by SrA Ethan Sherwood, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Medical Administration

