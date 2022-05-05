Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    VING joins in national day of prayer

    ST. CROIX, VIRGIN ISLANDS, US

    05.05.2022

    Video by Capt. Marcia Bruno 

    Virgin Islands National Guard, 51st Public Affairs Detachment

    Virgin Islands National Guard Chaplain Jermaine Mulley joins the Nation in prayer during the 70th anniversary of the National Day of Prayer, May 5, 2022.

    Signed into law by President Harry S. Truman in April 1952 and later amended by President Ronald Regan, designating the first Thursday of each May as an annual day of National prayer. This year's theme is "Exalt the Lord, Who has Established Us."

    Date Taken: 05.05.2022
    Date Posted: 05.11.2022 13:39
    airmen
    soldiers
    prayer
    Chaplain
    national day of prayer
    Virgin Islands National Guard

