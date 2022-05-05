Virgin Islands National Guard Chaplain Jermaine Mulley joins the Nation in prayer during the 70th anniversary of the National Day of Prayer, May 5, 2022.
Signed into law by President Harry S. Truman in April 1952 and later amended by President Ronald Regan, designating the first Thursday of each May as an annual day of National prayer. This year's theme is "Exalt the Lord, Who has Established Us."
|Date Taken:
|05.05.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.11.2022 13:39
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|842769
|VIRIN:
|220505-A-JK506-426
|Filename:
|DOD_108968842
|Length:
|00:03:14
|Location:
|ST. CROIX, VI
|Hometown:
|ST. THOMAS, VI
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, VING joins in national day of prayer, by CPT Marcia Bruno, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
