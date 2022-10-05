USHL calls in the Calvary for puck drop

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



B-roll video shows Musketeer Hockey fans in Sioux City, Iowa at Tuesday night’s game watching Army Staff Sgt. Jamie Koopman from the Iowa Army National Guard’s 1/113th Cavalry rappel from the arena ceiling down to the ice prior the USHL Western Conference playoff game.



Koopman was chosen to represent the Iowa National Guard at the start of game 3 in the best of 5 series, between the Musketeers and the Tri-City Strorm who were duking it out in route to the Clark Cup finals.



The hometown Muskies were 2 and 0 going into game, and the enthusiasm that began with the spectacular puck delivery carried through to the end as the home team swept the series on Tuesday.



Koopman is a member of the 1/113th Cavalry Troop and is a traditional guard member who works full time as a civilian for MidAmerican Energy. During his time with the National Guard, Koopman has trained as a Cavalry Scout and he has also attended Army Ranger School. Among other accolades Koopman is also Air Assault qualified and has earned the Rappel Master title.



Koopman was tapped to help make the hockey puck drop a reality at the Tyson Events Center in Sioux City on Tuesday night.



Koopman joined the National Guard in his home town of Le Mars 15 years ago, he said he originally joined as an infantryman then eventually made his way to the Cavalry. He said because the unit in Sioux City has some unique specialties it has allowed him to attend a number of specialized Army training schools like Air Assault School that includes instruction in rappelling.



At the Hockey game the Rappel Master received an enthusiastic cheer as he made his way down to the ice to deliver the puck. After the Musketeer win at the end of night the whole arena, players, fans and Calvary troops were able to celebrate a win together.