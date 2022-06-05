AER CAN HELP! Let your battle-buddies know.
Drill Sgt. (Staff Sgt.) Daniel Guia, 1-22nd Field Artillery Battalion, is getting the word out about how Army Emergency Relief can help Soldiers stay financially secure with AER's no-interest loans when unexpected expenses come up. To find out more contact Ken Lewis at Fort Sill Army Community Service at 580-442-0641or visit www.armyemergencyrelief.org/.
|Date Taken:
|05.06.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.11.2022 12:20
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|842760
|VIRIN:
|220506-A-GO806-355
|PIN:
|123456
|Filename:
|DOD_108968726
|Length:
|00:00:21
|Location:
|FORT SILL, OK, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, AER can help: Now you know!, by Marie Pihulic, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
People
LEAVE A COMMENT