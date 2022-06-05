AER can help: Now you know!

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



AER CAN HELP! Let your battle-buddies know.

Drill Sgt. (Staff Sgt.) Daniel Guia, 1-22nd Field Artillery Battalion, is getting the word out about how Army Emergency Relief can help Soldiers stay financially secure with AER's no-interest loans when unexpected expenses come up. To find out more contact Ken Lewis at Fort Sill Army Community Service at 580-442-0641or visit www.armyemergencyrelief.org/.