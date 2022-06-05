Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    AER can help: Now you know!

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT SILL, OK, UNITED STATES

    05.06.2022

    Video by Marie Pihulic 

    Fort Sill Public Affairs

    AER CAN HELP! Let your battle-buddies know.
    Drill Sgt. (Staff Sgt.) Daniel Guia, 1-22nd Field Artillery Battalion, is getting the word out about how Army Emergency Relief can help Soldiers stay financially secure with AER's no-interest loans when unexpected expenses come up. To find out more contact Ken Lewis at Fort Sill Army Community Service at 580-442-0641or visit www.armyemergencyrelief.org/.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.06.2022
    Date Posted: 05.11.2022 12:20
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 842760
    VIRIN: 220506-A-GO806-355
    PIN: 123456
    Filename: DOD_108968726
    Length: 00:00:21
    Location: FORT SILL, OK, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AER can help: Now you know!, by Marie Pihulic, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    People

    TAGS

    Fort Sill
    Soldiers
    Army
    Army Emergency Relief
    AER
    AER Campaign

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT