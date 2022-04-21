Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    104FW EOD technicians host aircraft training

    WESTFIELD, MA, UNITED STATES

    04.21.2022

    Video by Randall Burlingame 

    104th Fighter Wing/Public Affairs

    104th Civil Engineering Squadron explosive ordnance disposal technicians hosted aircraft training for the 155th Air Refueling Wing and the 158th Fighter Wing April 20-21, 2022, at Barnes Air National Guard Base, Massachusetts. Understanding an aircraft and the ordnance it carries is essential for EOD technicians to safely and efficiently render safe any explosive hazards they may encounter. The 104CES EOD flight has hosted F-15 Eagle training multiple times for numerous Air National Guard and Air Force Reserve Airmen over recent years. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Randy Burlingame)

    Date Taken: 04.21.2022
    Date Posted: 05.11.2022 11:27
    Location: WESTFIELD, MA, US 

    Air National Guard
    Massachusetts Air National Guard
    104th Fighter Wing
    Barnes Air National Guard Base
    Barnestormer

