104FW EOD technicians host aircraft training

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/842753" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

104th Civil Engineering Squadron explosive ordnance disposal technicians hosted aircraft training for the 155th Air Refueling Wing and the 158th Fighter Wing April 20-21, 2022, at Barnes Air National Guard Base, Massachusetts. Understanding an aircraft and the ordnance it carries is essential for EOD technicians to safely and efficiently render safe any explosive hazards they may encounter. The 104CES EOD flight has hosted F-15 Eagle training multiple times for numerous Air National Guard and Air Force Reserve Airmen over recent years. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Randy Burlingame)