104FW EOD technicians host aircraft training

104th Civil Engineering Squadron explosive ordnance disposal technicians hosted aircraft training for the 155th Air Refueling Wing and the 158th Fighter Wing April 20-21, 2022, at Barnes Air National Guard Base, Massachusetts. Understanding an aircraft and the ordnance it carries is essential for EOD technicians to safely and efficiently render safe any explosive hazards they may encounter. The 104CES EOD flight has hosted F-15 Eagle training multiple times for numerous Air National Guard and Air Force Reserve Airmen over recent years. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Randy Burlingame)
|04.21.2022
|05.11.2022 11:27
|Package
|842753
|220421-D-WF052-362
|DOD_108968675
|00:01:00
|WESTFIELD, MA, US
|2
|2
