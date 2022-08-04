On this week's edition of Manny on the Street the Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield Garrison Commander, Col. Manny Ramirez chats with Directorate of Public Works Forestry Branch chief Jeff Mangun all about the installation's prescribed burn program. We burn more land on purpose to provide a safe training space for our Soldiers that's good for our trees and animals than anyone in the nation!
