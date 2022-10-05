AH-64 Apache helicopters assigned to 1-229th Attack Battalion "Tigersharks", 16th Combat Aviation Brigade conduct a Hellfire missile shoot at Yakima Training Center, Wash., in Dec. 2021. The unit conducted gunnery, a combined Hellfire missile shoot, combined gunnery, and combined arms live fire exercise as part of Exercise Rising Thunder 21. (U.S. Army video by Capt. Kyle Abraham, 16th Combat Aviation Brigade)
|Date Taken:
|05.10.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.11.2022 10:46
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|842736
|VIRIN:
|211208-A-OE827-623
|Filename:
|DOD_108968544
|Length:
|00:00:40
|Location:
|YAKIMA TRAINING CENTER, WA, US
This work, Target Destroyed, by CPT Kyle Abraham, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
