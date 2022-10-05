Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Target Destroyed

    YAKIMA TRAINING CENTER, WA, UNITED STATES

    05.10.2022

    Video by Capt. Kyle Abraham 

    16th Combat Aviation Brigade

    AH-64 Apache helicopters assigned to 1-229th Attack Battalion "Tigersharks", 16th Combat Aviation Brigade conduct a Hellfire missile shoot at Yakima Training Center, Wash., in Dec. 2021. The unit conducted gunnery, a combined Hellfire missile shoot, combined gunnery, and combined arms live fire exercise as part of Exercise Rising Thunder 21. (U.S. Army video by Capt. Kyle Abraham, 16th Combat Aviation Brigade)

    Date Taken: 05.10.2022
    Date Posted: 05.11.2022 10:46
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 842736
    VIRIN: 211208-A-OE827-623
    Filename: DOD_108968544
    Length: 00:00:40
    Location: YAKIMA TRAINING CENTER, WA, US 

    This work, Target Destroyed, by CPT Kyle Abraham, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    radio
    hellfire
    gunnery
    ah-64
    helicopter
    apache

