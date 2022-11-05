Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Mental Health Awareness Month: Phones and Kids

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT KNOX, KY, UNITED STATES

    05.11.2022

    Video by Sara Morris 

    Fort Knox MEDDAC

    May is Mental Health Awareness Month and we are featuring some of our Behavioral Health providers to give insights in resources available and some tips on how to improve overall mental health. If you have any questions about Fort Knox Behavioral Health please call: 502-626-9891/9892

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.11.2022
    Date Posted: 05.11.2022 10:19
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 842733
    VIRIN: 220511-O-IA145-423
    Filename: DOD_108968520
    Length: 00:02:32
    Location: FORT KNOX, KY, US 
    Hometown: FORT KNOX, KY, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Mental Health Awareness Month: Phones and Kids, by Sara Morris, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Fort Knox

    TAGS

    Fort Knox
    Behavioral Health
    Mental Health Awareness Month

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT