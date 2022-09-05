Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Coast Guard Cutter Campbell repatriates Haitians to Haiti

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FL, UNITED STATES

    05.09.2022

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7     

    A Coast Guard Cutter Campbell small boat crew stops a grossly overloaded Haitian vessel approximately 20 miles south of Turks and Caicos, May 9, 2022. The interdiction was captured by a deployed Air Station Clearwater C-130 law enforcement team. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Air Station Clearwater and Petty Officer 1st Class Nicole J. Groll)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.09.2022
    Date Posted: 05.11.2022 10:13
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 842729
    VIRIN: 220509-G-G0107-1000
    Filename: DOD_108968509
    Length: 00:00:42
    Location: FL, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard Cutter Campbell repatriates Haitians to Haiti, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    campbell
    haiti
    migrant interdiction
    OPSEW

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT