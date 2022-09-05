Coast Guard Cutter Campbell repatriates Haitians to Haiti

A Coast Guard Cutter Campbell small boat crew stops a grossly overloaded Haitian vessel approximately 20 miles south of Turks and Caicos, May 9, 2022. The interdiction was captured by a deployed Air Station Clearwater C-130 law enforcement team. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Air Station Clearwater and Petty Officer 1st Class Nicole J. Groll)
|Date Taken:
|05.09.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.11.2022 10:13
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|842729
|VIRIN:
|220509-G-G0107-1000
|Filename:
|DOD_108968509
|Length:
|00:00:42
|Location:
|FL, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
