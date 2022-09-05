A Coast Guard Cutter Campbell law enforcement team stops a grossly overloaded and unsafe Haitian vessel approximately 20 miles south of Turks and Caicos, May 9, 2022. Coast Guard Cutter Campbell is homeported in Kittery, Maine. (U.S. Coast Guard video by PA3 Erik Villa-Rodriguez)
|Date Taken:
|05.09.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.11.2022 10:11
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|842728
|VIRIN:
|220509-G-YF993-1000
|Filename:
|DOD_108968508
|Length:
|00:00:19
|Location:
|FL, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Coast Guard Cutter Campbell repatriates Haitians to Haiti, by PO3 Erik Villa Rodriguez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT