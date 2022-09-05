Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard Cutter Campbell repatriates Haitians to Haiti

    FL, UNITED STATES

    05.09.2022

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Erik Villa Rodriguez  

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7     

    A Coast Guard Cutter Campbell law enforcement team stops a grossly overloaded and unsafe Haitian vessel approximately 20 miles south of Turks and Caicos, May 9, 2022. Coast Guard Cutter Campbell is homeported in Kittery, Maine. (U.S. Coast Guard video by PA3 Erik Villa-Rodriguez)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.09.2022
    Date Posted: 05.11.2022 10:11
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 842728
    VIRIN: 220509-G-YF993-1000
    Filename: DOD_108968508
    Length: 00:00:19
    Location: FL, US

    TAGS

    Campbell
    sector key west
    coast guard
    haiti
    turks and Caicos
    Migrant interdiction

