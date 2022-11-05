102nd Intelligence Wing Command Message for May 2022 - Col. Enrique Dovalo

Col. Enrique Dovalo, commander of the 102d Intelligence Surveillance and Reconnaissance Group, delivers the 102nd IW Command Message for May 2022. He talked about reasons to reflect, remember and celebrate this month.
“The men and women of the U.S. Army Air Corps, later the Army Air Forces, did a lot of crazy, risky things,” says Dovalo. “Many aircrew did not return from their missions over Europe. No one had done the things they did before, so they were learning by doing. Let's remember and honor them by applying Gen. Brown's challenge to accelerate change to everything we do. Innovation isn't just a buzzword, it's a part of every Airman's inheritance thanks to those who have gone before, and it's the only way we'll get the job done in today's strategic competition.”
