    102nd Intelligence Wing Command Message for May 2022 - Col. Enrique Dovalo

    OTIS AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, MA, UNITED STATES

    05.11.2022

    Video by Timothy Sandland and Airman 1st Class Francesca Skridulis

    102nd Intelligence Wing   

    Col. Enrique Dovalo, commander of the 102d Intelligence Surveillance and Reconnaissance Group, delivers the 102nd IW Command Message for May 2022. He talked about reasons to reflect, remember and celebrate this month.

    “The men and women of the U.S. Army Air Corps, later the Army Air Forces, did a lot of crazy, risky things,” says Dovalo. “Many aircrew did not return from their missions over Europe. No one had done the things they did before, so they were learning by doing. Let's remember and honor them by applying Gen. Brown's challenge to accelerate change to everything we do. Innovation isn't just a buzzword, it's a part of every Airman's inheritance thanks to those who have gone before, and it's the only way we'll get the job done in today's strategic competition.”

    Date Taken: 05.11.2022
    Date Posted: 05.11.2022 09:58
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 842726
    VIRIN: 220511-Z-CP771-1001
    Filename: DOD_108968491
    Length: 00:04:13
    Location: OTIS AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, MA, US

    Air National Guard

    TAGS

    ANG
    Command Message
    History
    Otis
    102IW

