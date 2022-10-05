Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    VIDEO: AFSC executive officer talks about benefits of an active mentorship program

    MIDWEST CITY, OK, UNITED STATES

    05.10.2022

    Video by Lemitchel King 

    Air Force Sustainment Center

    Most recently, we sat down with Lt. Col. Jon Arceta, the executive officer to the AFSC commander, to discuss his thoughts on how having an active mentorship program, with leadership support, not only benefits the individual, but all of AFSC as well.

    Date Taken: 05.10.2022
    Date Posted: 05.11.2022 09:57
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 842723
    VIRIN: 220510-F-UR719-884
    Filename: DOD_108968488
    Length: 00:04:55
    Location: MIDWEST CITY, OK, US 

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    This work, VIDEO: AFSC executive officer talks about benefits of an active mentorship program, by Lemitchel King, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Mentor
    Leader
    Mentorship
    AFSC
    Air Force Sustainment Center

