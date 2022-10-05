Master Chief Petty Officer of the Navy (MCPON) Russell Smith visited the crew of the Nimitz-Class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) while deployed in the Sixth Fleet area of operations, May 8-10.
|Date Taken:
|05.10.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.11.2022 09:31
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|842721
|VIRIN:
|220510-N-RQ450-648
|Filename:
|DOD_108968463
|Length:
|00:00:31
|Location:
|MEDITERRANEAN SEA
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, MCPON Visits Truman, by PO3 Victoria Sutton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT