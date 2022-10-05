Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MCPON Visits Truman

    MEDITERRANEAN SEA

    05.10.2022

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Victoria Sutton 

    USS Harry S Truman

    Master Chief Petty Officer of the Navy (MCPON) Russell Smith visited the crew of the Nimitz-Class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) while deployed in the Sixth Fleet area of operations, May 8-10.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.10.2022
    Date Posted: 05.11.2022 09:31
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 842721
    VIRIN: 220510-N-RQ450-648
    Filename: DOD_108968463
    Length: 00:00:31
    Location: MEDITERRANEAN SEA

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MCPON Visits Truman, by PO3 Victoria Sutton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    MCPON
    Harry S. Truman
    Truman
    USN
    GiveEmHell

