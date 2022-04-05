Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    9th Annual Huntington Small Business Conference

    HUNTINGTON, WV, UNITED STATES

    05.04.2022

    Video by Josh Bennett 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Huntington District

    The 9th annual Small Business Conference hosted by the Huntington Post SAME and USACE Huntington took place at the Mountain Health Arena on May 4, 2022. This event is an opportunity for businesses to network with other small businesses while meeting with USACE Huntington to see if their business’s can provide valuable services to the district. Around 60 firms participated in this year’s event.

    Date Taken: 05.04.2022
    Date Posted: 05.11.2022 08:26
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 842710
    VIRIN: 220504-A-ZL691-001
    Filename: DOD_108968323
    Length: 00:02:29
    Location: HUNTINGTON, WV, US 

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    This work, 9th Annual Huntington Small Business Conference, by Josh Bennett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Engineers
    conference
    USACE
    WV
    OHIO
    Huntington District

