9th Annual Huntington Small Business Conference

The 9th annual Small Business Conference hosted by the Huntington Post SAME and USACE Huntington took place at the Mountain Health Arena on May 4, 2022. This event is an opportunity for businesses to network with other small businesses while meeting with USACE Huntington to see if their business’s can provide valuable services to the district. Around 60 firms participated in this year’s event.