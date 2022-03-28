Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Army Sgt. Caleb Mlakar Shares His Experiences at MK Air Base

    ROMANIA

    03.28.2022

    Video by Pfc. Joshua Linfoot 

    5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    U.S. Army Sgt. Caleb Mlakar, assigned to 2nd Cavalry Regiment, describes the opportunities he’s been afforded while working with NATO Allies and Partners at Mihail Kogalniceanu Air Base, Romania, on March 28, 2022. 2nd Cavalry Regiment is among other units assigned to V Corps, America's forward deployed corps in Europe that works alongside NATO allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces; executes joint, bilateral and multinational training exercises; and provides command and control for rotational and assigned units in the European theater. As a Joint Fire Support Specialist, Sgt. Mlakar locates enemy target locations to determine where and how to deploy artillery. (U.S. Army Photo by Pfc. Joshua Linfoot, 5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment.)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.28.2022
    Date Posted: 05.11.2022 09:41
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 842690
    VIRIN: 220428-A-FC838-1001
    Filename: DOD_108968141
    Length: 00:00:42
    Location: RO

    TAGS

    EUCOM
    V Corps
    USArmy
    strongertogether
    Victory Corps
    europeansupport2022

