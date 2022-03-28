U.S. Army Sgt. Caleb Mlakar Shares His Experiences at MK Air Base

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/842690" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Army Sgt. Caleb Mlakar, assigned to 2nd Cavalry Regiment, describes the opportunities he’s been afforded while working with NATO Allies and Partners at Mihail Kogalniceanu Air Base, Romania, on March 28, 2022. 2nd Cavalry Regiment is among other units assigned to V Corps, America's forward deployed corps in Europe that works alongside NATO allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces; executes joint, bilateral and multinational training exercises; and provides command and control for rotational and assigned units in the European theater. As a Joint Fire Support Specialist, Sgt. Mlakar locates enemy target locations to determine where and how to deploy artillery. (U.S. Army Photo by Pfc. Joshua Linfoot, 5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment.)