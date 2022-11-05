Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Insider Threat 2

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CAMP HUMPHREYS, 41, SOUTH KOREA

    05.11.2022

    Video by Sgt. Keaton Habeck and Staff Sgt. Christopher Jelle

    DMA AFN Pacific Media Bureau-Korea

    Asking about or prying into projects or activities for which the person currently does not have a need to know may indicate intent to misuse classified information.

    If you see something, say something by going to the USFK Force Protection website.

    www.usfk.mil/resources/Force-Protection

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.11.2022
    Date Posted: 05.11.2022 04:22
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 842688
    VIRIN: 220511-A-OJ129-996
    Filename: DOD_108968133
    Length: 00:00:29
    Location: CAMP HUMPHREYS, 41, KR

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Insider Threat 2, by SGT Keaton Habeck and SSG Christopher Jelle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    force Protection
    OPSEC
    Insider Threat Awareness

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT