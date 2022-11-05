Asking about or prying into projects or activities for which the person currently does not have a need to know may indicate intent to misuse classified information.
If you see something, say something by going to the USFK Force Protection website.
www.usfk.mil/resources/Force-Protection
|Date Taken:
|05.11.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.11.2022 04:22
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|842688
|VIRIN:
|220511-A-OJ129-996
|Filename:
|DOD_108968133
|Length:
|00:00:29
|Location:
|CAMP HUMPHREYS, 41, KR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Insider Threat 2, by SGT Keaton Habeck and SSG Christopher Jelle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT