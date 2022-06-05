First Lady of the United States, Dr. Jill Biden visits Mihail Kogalniceanu Air Base on May 6, 2022. Dr. Biden spent time serving dinner and interacting with soldiers at the Dining Facility, and launching the United Through Reading Program at MK Airbase. The program allows service members and veterans to record stories for their loved ones through story books and video recordings. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Devon Jones/5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)
|Date Taken:
|05.06.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.11.2022 03:36
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|842684
|VIRIN:
|220506-A-QA940-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108968046
|Length:
|00:01:53
|Location:
|MIHAIL KOGALNICEANU, RO
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, First Lady of the United States Visits MK Airbase, by SGT Devon Jones, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
