Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    First Lady of the United States Visits MK Airbase

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MIHAIL KOGALNICEANU, ROMANIA

    05.06.2022

    Video by Sgt. Devon Jones 

    5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    First Lady of the United States, Dr. Jill Biden visits Mihail Kogalniceanu Air Base on May 6, 2022. Dr. Biden spent time serving dinner and interacting with soldiers at the Dining Facility, and launching the United Through Reading Program at MK Airbase. The program allows service members and veterans to record stories for their loved ones through story books and video recordings. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Devon Jones/5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.06.2022
    Date Posted: 05.11.2022 03:36
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 842684
    VIRIN: 220506-A-QA940-1001
    Filename: DOD_108968046
    Length: 00:01:53
    Location: MIHAIL KOGALNICEANU, RO 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, First Lady of the United States Visits MK Airbase, by SGT Devon Jones, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #1-16
    V Corps
    #2CR
    Victory Corps
    #MKAirbase

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT