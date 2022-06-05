First Lady of the United States Visits MK Airbase

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



First Lady of the United States, Dr. Jill Biden visits Mihail Kogalniceanu Air Base on May 6, 2022. Dr. Biden spent time serving dinner and interacting with soldiers at the Dining Facility, and launching the United Through Reading Program at MK Airbase. The program allows service members and veterans to record stories for their loved ones through story books and video recordings. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Devon Jones/5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)