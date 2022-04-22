CMSgt Heriberto Diaz - Chief Chat - AFN-Incirlik - #ACA

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Chief Master Sgt. Heriberto Diaz, Third Air Force command chief, talks about the Airman Comprehensive Assessment and feedback while on AFN-Incirlik at Incirlik Air Base, Turkey, April 22, 2022. Diaz said he thinks of the ACA in a different way, he thinks of ACA as appreciate, coach and assess. Diaz also talked about how to use appreciate, coach and assess to give the perfect feedback. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Pedro Tenorio)