Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    CMSgt Heriberto Diaz - Chief Chat - AFN-Incirlik - #ACA

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    INCIRLIK AIR BASE, 1, TURKEY

    04.22.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Pedro Tenorio 

    AFN Incirlik

    Chief Master Sgt. Heriberto Diaz, Third Air Force command chief, talks about the Airman Comprehensive Assessment and feedback while on AFN-Incirlik at Incirlik Air Base, Turkey, April 22, 2022. Diaz said he thinks of the ACA in a different way, he thinks of ACA as appreciate, coach and assess. Diaz also talked about how to use appreciate, coach and assess to give the perfect feedback. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Pedro Tenorio)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.22.2022
    Date Posted: 05.11.2022 02:21
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 842683
    VIRIN: 220422-F-YT646-3581
    Filename: DOD_108968023
    Length: 00:03:38
    Location: INCIRLIK AIR BASE, 1, TR 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CMSgt Heriberto Diaz - Chief Chat - AFN-Incirlik - #ACA, by SSgt Pedro Tenorio, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Incirlik Air Base
    Feedback
    #ACA
    AFN Incirlik
    Airman Comprehensive Assessment
    Third AF Command Chief
    CMSgt Heriberto Diaz
    How to NCO

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT