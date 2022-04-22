CMSgt Heriberto Diaz - Chief Chat - AFN-Incirlik - #ACA

Chief Master Sgt. Heriberto Diaz, Third Air Force command chief, talks about the Airman Comprehensive Assessment and feedback while on AFN-Incirlik at Incirlik Air Base, Turkey, April 22, 2022. Diaz said he thinks of the ACA in a different way, he thinks of ACA as appreciate, coach and assess. Diaz also talked about how to use appreciate, coach and assess to give the perfect feedback. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Pedro Tenorio)
|Date Taken:
|04.22.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.11.2022 02:21
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|842683
|VIRIN:
|220422-F-YT646-3581
|Filename:
|DOD_108968023
|Length:
|00:03:38
|Location:
|INCIRLIK AIR BASE, 1, TR
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
