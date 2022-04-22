CMSgt Heriberto Diaz - Chief Chat - AFN-Incirlik - #CMG

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Chief Master Sgt. Heriberto Diaz, Third Air Force command chief, talks about his concept of #CMG while on AFN-Incirlik at Incirlik Air Base, Turkey, April 22, 2022. Diaz explained that #CMG means coaching, mentoring and grooming. Diaz said coaching should be universal in any supervisor/Airman relationship, while mentoring and grooming is a more deeper connection. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Pedro Tenorio)