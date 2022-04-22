Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CMSgt Heriberto Diaz - Chief Chat - AFN-Incirlik - #CMG

    INCIRLIK AIR BASE, 1, TURKEY

    04.22.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Pedro Tenorio 

    AFN Incirlik

    Chief Master Sgt. Heriberto Diaz, Third Air Force command chief, talks about his concept of #CMG while on AFN-Incirlik at Incirlik Air Base, Turkey, April 22, 2022. Diaz explained that #CMG means coaching, mentoring and grooming. Diaz said coaching should be universal in any supervisor/Airman relationship, while mentoring and grooming is a more deeper connection. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Pedro Tenorio)

    Date Taken: 04.22.2022
    Date Posted: 05.11.2022 02:21
    Category: Video Productions
    Location: INCIRLIK AIR BASE, 1, TR 

    Mentoring
    NCO
    Incirlik Air Base
    Coaching
    Grooming
    AFN Incirlik
    Third AF Command Chief
    CMSgt Heriberto Diaz
    #CMG

