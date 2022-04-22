Chief Master Sgt. Heriberto Diaz, Third Air Force command chief, talks about his concept of #CMG while on AFN-Incirlik at Incirlik Air Base, Turkey, April 22, 2022. Diaz explained that #CMG means coaching, mentoring and grooming. Diaz said coaching should be universal in any supervisor/Airman relationship, while mentoring and grooming is a more deeper connection. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Pedro Tenorio)
|Date Taken:
|04.22.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.11.2022 02:21
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|842682
|VIRIN:
|220422-F-YT646-3650
|Filename:
|DOD_108968021
|Length:
|00:02:44
|Location:
|INCIRLIK AIR BASE, 1, TR
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, CMSgt Heriberto Diaz - Chief Chat - AFN-Incirlik - #CMG, by SSgt Pedro Tenorio, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT