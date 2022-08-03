U.S. Marines with 1st Battalion, 3d Marines, 3d Marine Division conduct Fuji Viper 22.3 at Combined Arms Training Center, Camp Fuji, Japan, February 1 to March 5, 2022. During this exercise Marines sharpened critical combined arms skills, ensuring they are ready and capable to execute a wide range of missions anywhere in the world. 1/3 is forward-deployed in the Indo-Pacific under 4th Marines as part of the Unit Deployment Program. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Davin Tenbusch)
|Date Taken:
|03.08.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.11.2022 07:07
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|842672
|VIRIN:
|220308-M-FR804-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_108967741
|Length:
|00:02:08
|Location:
|CAMP FUJI, JP
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Fuji Viper 22.3, by Cpl Davin Tenbusch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT