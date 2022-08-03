Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fuji Viper 22.3

    CAMP FUJI, JAPAN

    03.08.2022

    Video by Cpl. Davin Tenbusch 

    3rd Marine Division     

    U.S. Marines with 1st Battalion, 3d Marines, 3d Marine Division conduct Fuji Viper 22.3 at Combined Arms Training Center, Camp Fuji, Japan, February 1 to March 5, 2022. During this exercise Marines sharpened critical combined arms skills, ensuring they are ready and capable to execute a wide range of missions anywhere in the world. 1/3 is forward-deployed in the Indo-Pacific under 4th Marines as part of the Unit Deployment Program. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Davin Tenbusch)

    Date Taken: 03.08.2022
    Date Posted: 05.11.2022 07:07
    Video ID: 842672
    VIRIN: 220308-M-FR804-0001
    Filename: DOD_108967741
    Length: 00:02:08
    Location: CAMP FUJI, JP 

