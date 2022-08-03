video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marines with 1st Battalion, 3d Marines, 3d Marine Division conduct Fuji Viper 22.3 at Combined Arms Training Center, Camp Fuji, Japan, February 1 to March 5, 2022. During this exercise Marines sharpened critical combined arms skills, ensuring they are ready and capable to execute a wide range of missions anywhere in the world. 1/3 is forward-deployed in the Indo-Pacific under 4th Marines as part of the Unit Deployment Program. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Davin Tenbusch)