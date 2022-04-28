Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard Virtual Reverse Industry Day 2022

    UNITED STATES

    04.28.2022

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Ronald Hodges 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 5   

    U.S. Coast Guard Small Business and Industry Engagement Team, in partnership with the Small and Emerging Contractors Advisory Forum hosts the U.S. Coast Guard 2022 Virtual Reverse Industry Day, April 28, 2022.
    U.S. Coast Guard Rear Adm. Douglas Schofield, assistant commandant for acquisition and chief acquisition officer, provided opening remarks.
    (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Ronald Hodges)

    Date Taken: 04.28.2022
    Date Posted: 05.10.2022 22:31
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 842670
    VIRIN: 220428-G-KT616-1001
    Filename: DOD_108967696
    Length: 03:21:37
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard Virtual Reverse Industry Day 2022, by PO3 Ronald Hodges, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    acquisitions

