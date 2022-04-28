Coast Guard Virtual Reverse Industry Day 2022

U.S. Coast Guard Small Business and Industry Engagement Team, in partnership with the Small and Emerging Contractors Advisory Forum hosts the U.S. Coast Guard 2022 Virtual Reverse Industry Day, April 28, 2022.
U.S. Coast Guard Rear Adm. Douglas Schofield, assistant commandant for acquisition and chief acquisition officer, provided opening remarks.
(U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Ronald Hodges)
