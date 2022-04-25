Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    UNITED STATES

    04.25.2022

    Video by 2nd Lt. Timothy Yao 

    Office of the Chief, Army Reserve

    CDT Sarah Chow is an Army Reserve Cadet attending the University of Southern California. Being a part of her ROTC program helped her achieve her goals with her education, and set her up for success both in her civilian and military career.


    Video By Tim Yao

    Date Taken: 04.25.2022
    Date Posted: 05.10.2022 22:52
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 842668
    VIRIN: 220425-A-KJ871-003
    Filename: DOD_108967665
    Length: 00:01:27
    Location: US

    rotc
    usc
    minuteman scholarship
    tim yao
    usarmarketing

