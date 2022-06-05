Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    VAQ-209 Star Warriors electronically support RF-A 22-1

    AK, UNITED STATES

    05.06.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Demond Mcghee 

    18th Wing Public Affairs

    Feature video of Navy personnel from Electronic Attack Squadron 209 taking part in Red Flag-Alaska 22-1. The exercise was an opportunity for personnel to increase their job knowledge while training combat capabilities alongside sister services and allied nations.

    Date Taken: 05.06.2022
    Date Posted: 05.10.2022 19:30
    Category: Commercials
    Video ID: 842664
    VIRIN: 220506-F-VL625-001
    Filename: DOD_108967433
    Length: 00:01:11
    Location: AK, US

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    This work, VAQ-209 Star Warriors electronically support RF-A 22-1, by SSgt Demond Mcghee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    VAQ-209
    Star Warriors
    Red Flag-Alaska
    FreeandOpenIndoPacific
    RedFlagAlaska22
    RFA22

