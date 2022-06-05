Feature video of Navy personnel from Electronic Attack Squadron 209 taking part in Red Flag-Alaska 22-1. The exercise was an opportunity for personnel to increase their job knowledge while training combat capabilities alongside sister services and allied nations.
|Date Taken:
|05.06.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.10.2022 19:30
|Category:
|Commercials
|Video ID:
|842664
|VIRIN:
|220506-F-VL625-001
|Filename:
|DOD_108967433
|Length:
|00:01:11
|Location:
|AK, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, VAQ-209 Star Warriors electronically support RF-A 22-1, by SSgt Demond Mcghee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
