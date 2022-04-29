Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    146th Maintenance Group replaces engine and propeller on aerial fire fighting C-130J aircraft

    BOISE, ID, UNITED STATES

    04.29.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Michelle Ulber 

    146 Airlift Wing, Public Affairs, California Air National Guard

    U.S. Air Force maintainers assigned to the California Air National Guard's 146th Maintenance Group (146 MXG) replace an engine and a propeller on a MAFFS (Modular Airborne Fire Fighting System) C-130J aircraft inside a hangar at Gowan Field, Idaho, April 29, 2022. 146 MXG personnel accompanied MAFFS aircrew to Gown Field to perform maintenance repairs on aircraft participating in joint annual certification and training hosted by the U.S Department of Agriculture's Forest Service, CAL FIRE, and other wildfire agencies. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Michelle Ulber)

    Date Taken: 04.29.2022
    Date Posted: 05.10.2022 18:51
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 842658
    VIRIN: 220429-Z-SF462-1002
    Filename: DOD_108967389
    Length: 00:02:24
    Location: BOISE, ID, US 

    This work, 146th Maintenance Group replaces engine and propeller on aerial fire fighting C-130J aircraft, by SSgt Michelle Ulber, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Maintenance
    MAFFS
    146th Airlift Wing
    MAFFSAEG
    146 MXG
    HollywoodGuard

