146th Maintenance Group replaces engine and propeller on aerial fire fighting C-130J aircraft

U.S. Air Force maintainers assigned to the California Air National Guard's 146th Maintenance Group (146 MXG) replace an engine and a propeller on a MAFFS (Modular Airborne Fire Fighting System) C-130J aircraft inside a hangar at Gowan Field, Idaho, April 29, 2022. 146 MXG personnel accompanied MAFFS aircrew to Gown Field to perform maintenance repairs on aircraft participating in joint annual certification and training hosted by the U.S Department of Agriculture's Forest Service, CAL FIRE, and other wildfire agencies. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Michelle Ulber)
|Date Taken:
|04.29.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.10.2022 18:51
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|842658
|VIRIN:
|220429-Z-SF462-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_108967389
|Length:
|00:02:24
|Location:
|BOISE, ID, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
