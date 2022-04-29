146th Maintenance Group replaces engine and propeller on aerial fire fighting C-130J aircraft

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/842658" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Air Force maintainers assigned to the California Air National Guard's 146th Maintenance Group (146 MXG) replace an engine and a propeller on a MAFFS (Modular Airborne Fire Fighting System) C-130J aircraft inside a hangar at Gowan Field, Idaho, April 29, 2022. 146 MXG personnel accompanied MAFFS aircrew to Gown Field to perform maintenance repairs on aircraft participating in joint annual certification and training hosted by the U.S Department of Agriculture's Forest Service, CAL FIRE, and other wildfire agencies. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Michelle Ulber)