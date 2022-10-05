1st Battalion, 222d Aviation Regiment Conducts Field Best Warrior Competition!

U.S. Army Advanced Individual Training Soldiers with 1st Battalion, 222d Aviation Regiment conducted the rope climb event during a battalion-wide best warrior competition, May 10, 2022 at Fort Eustis, Virginia. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Rydell Tomas)
|Date Taken:
|05.10.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.10.2022 18:50
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|842656
|VIRIN:
|220510-Z-QP400-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108967344
|Length:
|00:01:02
|Location:
|FORT EUSTIS, VA, US
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
