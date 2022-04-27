Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Kirtland FES, ABQ Fire and ambulance service and Sunport Security conducted a full-scale emergency exercise on April 27th.

    ALBUQUERQUE, NM, UNITED STATES

    04.27.2022

    Video by Airman Tallon Bratton 

    377th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    Kirtland Fire Emergency Service, Albuquerque Fire and ambulance service and Albuquerque International Sunport Security conducted a full-scale emergency exercise on Kirtland Air Force Base, N.M., April 27, 2022. Their mission was to work as a team to provide medical and fire response during a simulated plane crash exercise. (U.S. Air Force photo by Amn Tallon Bratton)

    Date Taken: 04.27.2022
    Date Posted: 05.10.2022 18:39
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 842653
    VIRIN: 220427-F-TU760-1001
    Filename: DOD_108967333
    Length: 00:01:04
    Location: ALBUQUERQUE, NM, US 

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Kirtland FES, ABQ Fire and ambulance service and Sunport Security conducted a full-scale emergency exercise on April 27th., by Amn Tallon Bratton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Kirtland Air Force Base
    Aircraft Rescue and Firefighting Specialist
    Big Base Bigger Mission
    Team Kirtland

