The U.S. Army soldiers assigned to the 392nd Expeditionary Signal Battalion conducted M4 weapons qualification and shared their reasons for joining the U.S. Army Reserve on May 3, 2022, at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, N.J. Signal Battalions enable the U.S. Army with uninterrupted mission command and the ability to rapidly deploy and maneuver across the battlefield.
|Date Taken:
|05.02.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.10.2022 17:47
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|842643
|VIRIN:
|220503-F-BW403-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108967188
|Length:
|00:02:19
|Location:
|MCGUIRE AIR FORCE BASE, NJ, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, U.S. Army 392nd Expeditionary Signal Battalion weapons qualification, by SrA Matt Porter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
