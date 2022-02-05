U.S. Army 392nd Expeditionary Signal Battalion weapons qualification

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/842643" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The U.S. Army soldiers assigned to the 392nd Expeditionary Signal Battalion conducted M4 weapons qualification and shared their reasons for joining the U.S. Army Reserve on May 3, 2022, at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, N.J. Signal Battalions enable the U.S. Army with uninterrupted mission command and the ability to rapidly deploy and maneuver across the battlefield.