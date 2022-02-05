Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Army 392nd Expeditionary Signal Battalion weapons qualification

    MCGUIRE AIR FORCE BASE, NJ, UNITED STATES

    05.02.2022

    Video by Senior Airman Matt Porter 

    Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst Public Affairs

    The U.S. Army soldiers assigned to the 392nd Expeditionary Signal Battalion conducted M4 weapons qualification and shared their reasons for joining the U.S. Army Reserve on May 3, 2022, at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, N.J. Signal Battalions enable the U.S. Army with uninterrupted mission command and the ability to rapidly deploy and maneuver across the battlefield.

    Date Taken: 05.02.2022
    Date Posted: 05.10.2022 17:47
    Location: MCGUIRE AIR FORCE BASE, NJ, US 

    U.S. Army Reserve
    U.S. Army
    392nd Expeditionary Signal Battalion
    JBMDL
    Meet Your Army
    Mid Atlantic Recruiting Battalion

