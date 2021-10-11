Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    IG Unit Highlight

    FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WA, UNITED STATES

    11.10.2021

    Video by Senior Airman Anneliese Kaiser 

    92nd Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Jasmine Simms, 92nd Air Refueling Wing inspector general, talks about her unit's accomplishments at Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington, Nov. 10, 2021. The inspector general team makes sure there is no fraud, waste or abuse anywhere on the installation. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Anneliese Kaiser)

    Date Taken: 11.10.2021
    Date Posted: 05.10.2022 17:51
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 842642
    VIRIN: 211110-F-WB681-325
    Filename: DOD_108967170
    Length: 00:01:11
    Location: FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WA, US 

    This work, IG Unit Highlight, by SrA Anneliese Kaiser, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    exercise
    IG
    92nd ARW

