Video showing the past and present combat effectiveness of the 7th Infantry Division.
|Date Taken:
|05.10.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.10.2022 16:57
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|842641
|VIRIN:
|220510-A-RI070-424
|Filename:
|DOD_108967158
|Length:
|00:03:33
|Location:
|WA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 7th Infantry Division LANPAC Video, by SSG Joseph Tolliver, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT