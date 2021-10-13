92nd FSS Highlight B-Roll

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The 92nd Force Support Squadron is highlighted at Fairchild Air Force Base, WA, Oct. 13, 2021. The 92nd FSS includes many different sections from lodging, to food to fitness, to morale and recreation, as well as child care. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Anneliese Kaiser)