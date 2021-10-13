Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    92nd FSS Highlight B-Roll

    FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WA, UNITED STATES

    10.13.2021

    Video by Senior Airman Anneliese Kaiser 

    92nd Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    The 92nd Force Support Squadron is highlighted at Fairchild Air Force Base, WA, Oct. 13, 2021. The 92nd FSS includes many different sections from lodging, to food to fitness, to morale and recreation, as well as child care. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Anneliese Kaiser)

    Date Taken: 10.13.2021
    Date Posted: 05.10.2022 16:42
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 842633
    VIRIN: 211013-F-WB681-084
    Filename: DOD_108967087
    Length: 00:05:11
    Location: FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WA, US 

    education center
    dining facility
    fitness center
    child care
    92nd FSS
    wood craft

