    U.S. Coast Guard observes 110th Anniversary of Titanic, patrols

    HALIFAX, NS, CANADA

    04.22.2022

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Kimberly Reaves 

    U.S. Coast Guard Atlantic Area

    Members of the Coast Guard International Ice Patrol, stationed in Suitland, Maryland, visit the Fairview Cemetery with a U.S. Coast Guard Air Station Elizabeth City aircrew for a tour of Titanic gravesites during a visit to Halifax, Nova Scotia, in April 2022, and conduct their iceberg reconnaissance patrol. The U.S. Coast Guard International Ice Patrol works with other agencies and monitors icebergs in the Atlantic Ocean to prevent tragedies like the Titanic from occurring in the future. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Kimberly Reaves)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.22.2022
    Date Posted: 05.10.2022 19:37
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 842628
    VIRIN: 220422-G-ZP826-176
    Filename: DOD_108966883
    Length: 00:01:41
    Location: HALIFAX, NS, CA 
    Hometown: ELIZABETH CITY, NC, US
    Hometown: SUITLAND, MD, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Coast Guard observes 110th Anniversary of Titanic, patrols, by PO3 Kimberly Reaves, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    HC-130
    CGAS Elizabeth City
    IIP
    Titanic
    International Ice Patrol
    SOLAS

