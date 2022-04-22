Members of the Coast Guard International Ice Patrol, stationed in Suitland, Maryland, visit the Fairview Cemetery with a U.S. Coast Guard Air Station Elizabeth City aircrew for a tour of Titanic gravesites during a visit to Halifax, Nova Scotia, in April 2022, and conduct their iceberg reconnaissance patrol. The U.S. Coast Guard International Ice Patrol works with other agencies and monitors icebergs in the Atlantic Ocean to prevent tragedies like the Titanic from occurring in the future. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Kimberly Reaves)
|Date Taken:
|04.22.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.10.2022 19:37
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|842628
|VIRIN:
|220422-G-ZP826-176
|Filename:
|DOD_108966883
|Length:
|00:01:41
|Location:
|HALIFAX, NS, CA
|Hometown:
|ELIZABETH CITY, NC, US
|Hometown:
|SUITLAND, MD, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Coast Guard observes 110th Anniversary of Titanic, patrols, by PO3 Kimberly Reaves, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT