92nd FSS Highlight

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Ryan Whitaker, 92nd Force Support Squadron commander talks about the highlights of his squadron at Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington, Oct. 13, 2021. Force support includes many different sections from lodging to food to fitness, to morale and recreation, as well as child care. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Anneliese Kaiser)