    Bravo Company 23rd Engineer Battalion Shinook Rescue B-Roll

    MUSCATATUCK URBAN TRAINING CENTER, IN, UNITED STATES

    05.08.2022

    Video by Spc. Christian Cote 

    372nd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    MUSCATATUCK URBAN TRAINING CENTER, Ind. - U.S. Army Soldiers of B Company, 2-3 General Support Aviation Battalion, save actors posing as distressed civilians with a CH-47 Chinook for a training mission at Guardian Response 22 in Muscatatuck Urban Training Center, Ind. on May 8, 2022. Guardian Response provides realistic training for a large number of Guard, Reserve, and Active Component units in a small, engaging operational footprint. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Christian Cote’).

    Date Taken: 05.08.2022
    Date Posted: 05.10.2022 15:46
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 842622
    VIRIN: 220508-A-AB407-105
    Filename: DOD_108966513
    Length: 00:01:48
    Location: MUSCATATUCK URBAN TRAINING CENTER, IN, US 

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    This work, Bravo Company 23rd Engineer Battalion Shinook Rescue B-Roll, by SPC Christian Cote, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Muscatatuck Urban Training Center
    Guardian Response 2022
    B Co 23rd Engineer Battalion

