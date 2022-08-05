MUSCATATUCK URBAN TRAINING CENTER, Ind. - U.S. Army Soldiers of B Company, 2-3 General Support Aviation Battalion, save actors posing as distressed civilians with a CH-47 Chinook for a training mission at Guardian Response 22 in Muscatatuck Urban Training Center, Ind. on May 8, 2022. Guardian Response provides realistic training for a large number of Guard, Reserve, and Active Component units in a small, engaging operational footprint. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Christian Cote’).
|Date Taken:
|05.08.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.10.2022 15:46
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|842622
|VIRIN:
|220508-A-AB407-105
|Filename:
|DOD_108966513
|Length:
|00:01:48
|Location:
|MUSCATATUCK URBAN TRAINING CENTER, IN, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Bravo Company 23rd Engineer Battalion Shinook Rescue B-Roll, by SPC Christian Cote, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT